Seismic activity returns to normal levels at Kick ‘em Jenny

The increased seismic activity that was observed recently at the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano has subsided in magnitude and frequency and has returned to normal levels.

In a statement issued last evening, Grenada’s National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) was informed by the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) that this change was observed on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 3 am.

The Agency was first alerted to the elevated seismic activity on Friday, February 9, 2024.

NaDMA notes that at this time, the level of activity at Kick ‘em Jenny may either increase, decrease or remain at normal readings. Additionally, activity levels can fluctuate.

The alert level for Kick ‘em Jenny remains at YELLOW. This means that all marine interests should continue to maintain the exclusion zone of 1.5 kilometres.

The UWI SRC will continue to monitor the Submarine Volcano. The four fully functional seismic stations in the north of Grenada continue to provide data on the activities at Kick ‘em Jenny on a 24-hour basis.