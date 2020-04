Your browser don't support audio player

Another patient who was positive for the novel Corona Virus or SARS-COV-2 has recovered – the second person within the week.

They join the cadre of over 760,000 persons who have recovered (at the time this article was written).

Dr. Marissa Carty of the Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) made that announcement at the nation’s daily briefing on Thursday (April 23).

The federation has recorded over 200 negative samples with a few persons now in quarantine.