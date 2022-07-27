Scientific polling signals a win for the NRP in upcoming elections

The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is in the lead to win at least two of the three seats in the upcoming National Assembly Elections set for August 05, 2022.

That is according to renowned regional pollster Mr. Donald Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Market Research Services Limited headquartered in Jamaica.

“The NRP, from our data, is in what you would call ‘pole position’ in that island. The NRP is looking pretty decent in two of those three constituencies and that to me is a very important piece of information…,” said Anderson.

Mr. Anderson made that projection in a recent interview with SKN Newsline while commenting on the upcoming elections.

He added: “In Nevis, where there are three constituencies contributing towards the federal government, we’ve seen where there has been a quantum shift, in our data, from the CCM which currently occupies three positions, to a situation where they are in a reasonable position in only one of those three…”

The Nevis Reformation Party officially announced its full slate of candidates to contest the upcoming National Assembly Elections. Party Leader Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge will contest the Nevis 11 Constituency comprising the parishes of St. James and St. Thomas. Mr. Rohan Isles will vie for the Nevis 10 (St. George) Constituency and Dr. Patricia Bartlette will vie for the Nevis 9 Constituency comprising St. John and St. Paul.

The NRP Candidates will be officially nominated for the August 05 elections on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.