Schools closed on Nevis based on COVID-19 Task Force advice

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2021) – The following is the full text of an announcement from the Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) made on May 24, 2021, regarding the closure of schools.

The Nevis Island Administration, on the advice of the [Nevis]COVID-19 Task Force, has taken a decision to close all schools on Nevis with immediate effect.

In light of the recent news of students being infected with COVID on St Kitts and usual contacts between students and teachers on both islands, this is a precautionary measure here on Nevis to protect our children and teachers and auxiliary staff and prevent any possible spread in the school setting on Nevis.

Schools will be closed for the next two weeks. During that time teachers will be expected to work from home using available online platforms to ensure that students continue to receive necessary instructions and guidance.

We urgently urge teachers and other school staff who are not yet vaccinated to use this opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccinations are available at all health centres across the island of Nevis. This measure best ensures the safety of our schools for students, teachers and auxiliary staff.