SANDY POINT SHOOTING INCIDENT UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating an early morning shooting incident in Sandy Point, St. Kitts,on October 14th, 2023. The event occurred between the hours of 5AM and 6AM and leftJames Ham of Farm Site, Sandy Point, with a gunshot wound in his left shoulder.Mr. Ham reported to Police that he was awoken by the sound of footsteps in his yard.While looking out a window to ascertain the source of the sound, he stated that amasked assailant fired a single shot in his direction then fled. Mr. Ham reportedlysought medical attention a short while after at the Pogson Hospital in Sandy Point. Hewas later transferred to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by Emergency MedicalServices (EMS) where he has been warded in stable condition.The alleged crime scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St.Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and items of evidential value were takeninto custody. An investigation into the matter is ongoing and the general public will beupdated appropriately in accordance with its developments. Should anyone have anyinformation about this and any other criminal matter, the RSCNPF encourages you tocontact the nearest Police station, or the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.