Ricardo Drue has passed

The soca world has been plunged into mourning with the death of Antiguan soca star, Ricardo Drue, according to multiple media reports out of Antigua.

He was reportedly found unresponsive in his room and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Drue had been scheduled to fly out of the island later this afternoon.

The soca singer was engaged to fellow soca star, Patrice Roberts. He was known for soca hits “Vagabond” and “Professional”.

Family members and the entertainment fraternity are gathering at the hospital following this shocking news.

