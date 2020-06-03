Read All Manifestos Advise Youth Voters

Your browser don't support audio player

As the electorate heads to the polls on June 5 – 2 days away – young persons encouraging all voters to pour over the manifestos to make an informed decision.

During a panel discussion featuring young St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party supports, Dr. Jenson Morton advises every voter to read the fine print.

In addition to infrastructural development, a diversified economy inclusive of profits from marijuana products, the Labour Party is promising to retroactively pay essential workers, especially front line staff who have dealt with the brunt of CoVID-19 infections in the federation.

Meanwhile, Team Unity’s manifesto promises a greener more sustainable future, enhance public services and infrastructure and to continue to build out a diversified and resilient economy among others.

Ambassador Jonel Powell, People’s Action Movement candidate for Constituency 2 outlined a few of his ideas during a one-on-one interview on Wednesday.