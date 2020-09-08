LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / Community Pulse / Public Notice from General Post Office

Public Notice from General Post Office

September 08, 2020 in Community Pulse
0 Likes

The General Post Office is advising residents of Ponds Estate, Kittstodarts, Needsmust, Bladens Housing Development, Canada Estate, Keys Village, Keys Housing Extension, Keys Main Road, Keys
Housing Extension [West], Keys Housing Extension [South] that their mail is to be collected at the General Post Office.

The Post Office is currently in the process of recruiting a Substitute Postman for the aforementioned districts. Further updates will be provided as we work to better the situation.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience this adjustment may cause.