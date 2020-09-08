Public Notice from General Post Office

The General Post Office is advising residents of Ponds Estate, Kittstodarts, Needsmust, Bladens Housing Development, Canada Estate, Keys Village, Keys Housing Extension, Keys Main Road, Keys

Housing Extension [West], Keys Housing Extension [South] that their mail is to be collected at the General Post Office.

The Post Office is currently in the process of recruiting a Substitute Postman for the aforementioned districts. Further updates will be provided as we work to better the situation.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience this adjustment may cause.