Your browser don't support audio player

Keeping children at ease during the Corona Virus pandemic is an important area of focus.

Dr. Cherrilyn Warde-Crawford of the Mental Health Association in St. Kitts detailed the need for Psycho-Social Support for children during Sunday’s NEOC briefing. She mentioned activities that can be done, some more routine than others, to keep a level of stability in their lives with the ups and downs of the Corona Virus.