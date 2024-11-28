Property For Sale – Lot No. 247 of Half Moon Heights Development Phase 3B

The property described below is offered for sale by The Bank of Nevis Limited in its capacity as Mortgagee. Interested persons may contact The Bank of Nevis Limited’s Attorneys-atLaw, Kelsick, Wilkin & Ferdinand for further information and Conditions of Sale at Tel: (869) 465-2440 or Email: Law@kwfonline.com

NOTE: The Bank of Nevis Limited shall not be obliged to accept the highest offer or any offer made.

Description of Property:

ALL THAT lot piece or parcel of land being Lot No. 247 of Half Moon Heights Development Phase 3B, situate in the Parish of Saint Peter, in the Island of Saint Christopher, bounded and measuring as follows, that is to say:- On or towards the North by Lot No. 257, 98.39 feet; On or towards the East by Lot No. 246, 123.34 feet; On or towards the South by a Development Road, 46.67 feet; On or towards the South-West by a Development Road, 57.02 feet and 10.10 feet; and On or towards the West by Lot No. 248, 110.26 feet and containing by admeasurement 12,575.34 square feet all the same as is described in an Indenture of Mortgage dated August 24, 2011 and recorded as Deed No. 18,353 in Liber D Volume 8 at Folios 2287 to 2296 of the Register of Deeds for the Island of Saint Christopher.