Prominent attorneys putting forth strong arguments for the abolition of the death penalty

Attorneys at Law Mrs. Angelina Gracy Sookoo-Bobb and Mr. Chesley Hamilton are putting fort strong arguments for the abolition of the death penalty.

Sookoo-Bobb has been the Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Country Representative, in a pro bono capacity, for the three-year (2018 to 2021) ‘Building a platform for abolition: Strengthening the Anti-Death Penalty Movement in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean” project funded by the European Union.

insert

sookoo bob further noted that in recent times there has been a shift in public opinion as it relates to the death penalty

Prominent Defense Attorney Chesley Hamilton, is of the view that the death penalty brings out the worse in us.

he underscored the importance of access universal access to justice

Each year on October 10, ‘World Day Against the Death Penalty” is commemorated.

It is a day to advocate for the abolition of the death penalty and to raise awareness of the conditions and the circumstances which affect prisoners with death sentences.

The day was first organized by the “World Coalition Against the Death Penalty” in 2003.

As the English-speaking Caribbean marks its first decade as an execution-free region, Amnesty International congratulates those governments who have recognized the ultimate cruelty of the death penalty and renews its calls on them and all other states that still retain this punishment to take further steps to abolish it for good.

on December 19, 2008, St. Kitts and Nevis authorities carried out what was to become the last execution in the Americas,