Life in St. Kitts and Nevis continues under a state of emergency which includes partial curfews and full curfews until Thursday April 18th, as announced by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris on Tuesday night (April 7).

As the aim is to continue with social distancing protocols and reduce line and congestion, the two islands have been placed into 4 zones, persons residing in 2 zones each will be allowed to shop one day, then the other 2 zones on the other day.