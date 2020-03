Your browser don't support audio player

Prime Minister Timothy Harris is assuring the nation that measures are in place to prevent the spread of CoVID19 from, and to track down individuals who may have been in contact with, the two patients who tested positive in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The results of the 57-year-old woman and 21-year-old male were announced on Wednesday afternoon by Senator Wendy Phipps.

Prime Minister Harris made his own address at 11pm that night.