Press Release from The Citizenship by Investment Unit

The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit advises that a fake news blog pretending to be a bona fide news outlet in the Middle East has published untrue and defamatory allegations seeking to damage St. Kitts and Nevis’ highly successful Citizenship By Investment Programme.

The blog is not a known news outlet and the personal and cowardly attacks by the anonymous blogger are currently the subject of legal enquiries.

The St. Kitts and Nevis CBI is the most sought after programme in the world and its strong due diligence and vetting processes ensure that the highest standards are maintained for the platinum brand. Regulations such as the Escrow Bill also add to the credibility of the programme and is reflected in the increasing demand for our product.