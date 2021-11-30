Premier Mark Brantley Congratulates Newly Elected Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Dr Terrance Drew

Premier Mark Brantley is his Facebook post on Tuesday 30th November stated “As Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement I extend congratulations to Dr Terrence Drew who has been recently elected Leader of the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party. Our country, like any strong democracy, needs robust public debate and discussion rooted in the public interest. I am to hope that Dr Drew will add to that rich tapestry of the cut and thrust of ideas that has always defined our body politic.

I must also congratulate the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party which has had a transfer of leadership in an orderly and democratic fashion following their own traditions and the orderly transitions seen in my own CCM Party and other parties in St Kitts and Nevis.

Despite our political differences, I believe that these events speak eloquently that democracy is alive and well in our beloved Federation.”