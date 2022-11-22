Premier Brantley receives courtesy call from US Ambassador H.E. Taglialatela

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley received a courtesy call on Monday, November 21, 2022 from U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Her Excellency Linda Taglialatela.

Ambassador Taglialatela, who led a delegation from the US Embassy in Barbados, engaged with the Premier and other members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet in the Cabinet Room at Pinneys Estate.

Premier Brantley welcomed the Ambassador and her delegation to Nevis, emphasizing the close ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States of America.

“I would like to welcome our dear friend Linda Taglialatela to Nevis and to the Cabinet this morning. She’s brought a delegation with her…and we look forward to these regular engagements with our dear friend the United States of America.

“I want to thank the Ambassador for coming, for being a longstanding friend to St. Kitts and Nevis, and of course for making the trip to the island of Nevis. We’re happy to have her here today to have some discussions about the partnership that we’ve enjoyed and continue to enjoy and we’re hope that we can build on that relationship that we have had for all these centuries with the United States of America,” he said.

Ambassador Taglialatela said during their visit to Nevis the delegation would be visiting the site of Bath Hotel where the US Government, through a special grant Fund, will be assisting with renovations to the historic building.

“It’s certainly a pleasure to be back in Nevis…Under the Ambassadors Cultural Preservation Fund we were able to get some money to help renovate and restore the Bath Hotel and we’re very excited about the signing ceremony tomorrow, but we’re also back just to check in with our friends.

“So we are glad to be back and talk about some of the things that are ongoing, some of the ways the United States can help St. Kitts and Nevis, so I’m very happy to be here with my delegation,” said the Ambassador. According to the United States Department of State, “The Ambassadors Fund supports projects to preserve a wide range of cultural heritage in less developed countries, including historic buildings…and other forms of traditional cultural expression.”

During her visit H. E. Taglialatela also met with Honourable Senator Latoya Jones, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis.