Port Authority & Customs Roll Out Initiatives to Improve the Customer Experience

Two Port and Customs Officials Milo Box Freeman and Jervin Nisbett were special guests on the popular JLE heard on Freedom Fm on Saturdays from 9am to 12 noon.

The Port and Customs have rolled out a series initiative to enhance and improve business particularly at this festive and holiday season where long lines and long waits have become the norm for customers wishing to clear goods. Freeman said this is precisely what the initiatives would address by reducing the time spent at the Port/Customs.

Customs Officer Jervin Nisbett reinforced what Freeman said by indicating the objective was for customers to spend no more than 20 minutes and that there would be efficient movement of cargo and improved services.

Both Freeman and Nisbett stated that this new initiative would be officially rolled out on Monday 7th December.