The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force on Saturday confirmed the launch of an investigation into an early morning shooting incident.

Kenrick Simmonds has been identified as the victim. The force has revealed that Simmonds was shot in the Buckley’s area. He was taken to the JNF Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Kenrick Simmonds is a popular business man and the son of Sir Dr. Kennedy Simmonds, former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the only living National Hero.