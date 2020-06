Your browser don't support audio player

Gratitude to supporters and constituents is being expressed by sucessful and unsuccessful parties, namely the Nevis Reformation Party, the Concerned Citizens Movement, the People’s Labour Party, and the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.

Premier Mark Brantley of the Concerned Citizens Movement Party; Terrance Drew, Chairman of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party; Robelto Hector of the Nevis Reformation Party expressed their thanks.