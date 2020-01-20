Police Investigating Sudden Death Of STEP Director

The police are investigating the death of a government official who passed suddenly on Monday morning.

Deceased is Wendell Wattley of Cayon, who was the director of the Skills Training Empowerment Program (STEP).

According to official sources EMS alerted police at around 6:30am informing that they had received a call that Mr. Wattley who was at time at a residence in McKnight, was in distress, however when they arrived he was unresponsive.

It was not indicated however who made the call to EMS.

A police source said while no foul play is suspected, an investigation is being carried out to determine the circumstances and cause of death.