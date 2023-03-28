Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

The Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the McKnight Community in Basseterre on Monday, 27th March, 2023, at about 9:00 pm that resulted in the death of 32 year old Bernel Whyte alias BJ of Fort Thomas Road, McKnight.

Police responded to a report of a shooting incident and visited an alley between Central Fiennes Avenue, and Upper Malone Avenue, McKnight, where they observed the motionless body of Whyte, who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

Enquiries so far have revealed that Mr. Whyte was in the company of a female inside his motor vehicle P4850 on Central Street when he was accosted by two masked gunmen who fired several shots at him and his female companion. He exited his vehicle and ran down Central Fiennes Avenue but was chased by the gunmen who shot him several times about his body. His female companion made good her escape and drove Mr. Whyte’s vehicle to the Basseterre Police Station where she reported what had transpired.

Mr. Whyte was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Doctor Dr. Oduntan at about 10:30 pm.

The scene was processed by staff of the Crime Scene Unit and items of evidential value were taken into custody.

An autopsy will be performed on the body of Mr. Whyte to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Police are appealing to persons with any information on this crime, to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 467-1886. 1887 or 1888 or the Basseterre Police Station at 465-2241.