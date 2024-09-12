Police investigate fatal shooting of Lawvinton Forbes in Nevis

The island of Nevis has been rocked by another murder.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) reported Lawvinton Forbes was sitting in a car outside his home between 4 and 5 pm yesterday when he was accosted by unknown assailants, who shot him multiple times.

Forbes,31, was taken to the Alexandra Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

This killing took St Kitts and Nevis’ murder toll to 27.

RSCNPF has asked anyone with information on the matter to help them bring Forbes’ killers to justice.