Police File Charges Against Shantrice Dorset; Press Release 01/2025: Director of Public Prosecutions Announces Charges against Crown Counsel Prosecutor

The Police have laid six (6) charges against Shantrice Dorset, age twenty-nine (29), of the Bladen Housing Project, St. Kitts.

The charges include:

– Two (2) counts of Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice

– One (1) count of Accessory after the Fact to Murder

– One (1) count of Misconduct in Public Office

– One (1) count of Corruption

These offences were committed between July 20th, 2024, and October 30th, 2024.

One (1) additional charge was laid against Ms. Dorset, namely Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice, with the offence having been committed on July 22nd, 2024.

All charges were laid at the Basseterre Police Station on January 23rd, 2025.

The Director of Public Prosecutions’ Office (DPPO) announces, with profound regret, that charges have been brought against one of its Crown Counsel Prosecutors, Ms. Shantrice Dorset, by the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

The charges stem from the tragic murder of Mr. Akeem Archibald, a young man who was fatally shot with a high-powered automatic rifle on July 20, 2024. In the aftermath of this incident, the prime suspect, Mr. Khyron Philip, also known as “Tall Up” (hereinafter referred to as “the fugitive”), fled the Federation by sea and remains at large.

Some time ago, upon receiving intelligence and being briefed on the matter, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) commissioned a special criminal investigation into Crown Counsel Ms. Shantrice Dorset. Following an extensive police investigation into the murder and efforts to apprehend the fugitive, Ms. Shantrice Dorset has been formally charged with the following offenses:

1. Accessory After the Fact to Murder

2. Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice: Assisting the fugitive in fleeing the Federation to shield him from a murder investigation.

3. Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice: Assisting the fugitive in fleeing the Federation to shield him from a unlawful possession of firearm investigation.

4. Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice: Assisting the fugitive in fleeing the Federation to shield him from a trial for the attempted murder of a person in an unrelated matter.

5. Misconduct in Public Office: advising and counseling the fugitive based on her knowledge as a prosecutor to assist him in evading the police.

6. Corruption: trying to use her influence as a prosecutor to get the firearm used in the murder surrendered under an amnesty program.

It is also noteworthy that charges relating to the possession of the high-powered automatic rifle believed to have been used in this crime have been previously laid against the fugitive’s close relative, Mr. Bejay Tuckett, who is currently awaiting trial on remand.

The DPP emphasizes that, in accordance with the principles of justice, Ms. Dorset is presumed innocent until proven guilty. It remains the DPPO’s duty to uphold the integrity of the judicial process and ensure that Ms. Dorset is afforded her constitutional right to a fair trial. The DPPO also urges the general public to act with maturity and refrain from speculating about this case based on rumours or publishing inaccurate information that could prejudice the fair trial of these charges.

Inappropriate comments or speculation on social media or other public platforms could interfere with the investigation, undermine the fairness of the judicial process, or result in legal consequences.

Examples of inappropriate comments include:

• Accusations or assumptions of guilt.

• Statements that suggest or reveal confidential details of the investigation.

• Speculation about the evidence or motives in the case. The DPPO will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone who seeks to interfere with the administration of justice through such conduct.

Despite best efforts to contain information related to this sensitive case, leaks touching on the investigation have been noted. Any law enforcement officer found leaking information will face severe disciplinary and legal consequences.

The DPPO reiterates its commitment to making an example of those who undermine the sanctity of the justice system by engaging in such unethical practices. The DPPO further reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the pursuit of justice, irrespective of the parties involved. The DPPO expresses its profound gratitude to the officers of the Violent Crime Unit, White Collar Crime Unit, Special Services Unit and Cyber Crime Unit who worked “around the clock” and continue to work arduously in this matter. Further updates will be provided to the public as this case progresses.

Following legal arguments at a bail application made at the Magistrates Court today, the court has denied bail. Ms. Dorset is therefore on remand at His Majesty’s Prison.