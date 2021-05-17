PM says Antigua may soon offer KFC for those taking first COVID-19 jab

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) may be offered as an incentive for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Browne told his Browne and Browne radio show on Pointe FM moments ago, that he has been told, KFC seems to be a popular option.

He said, the government may well be prepared to explore the option of giving a bucket of KFC for the first COVID-19 jab.

Currently, residents can benefit from a EC$ 50 food voucher and will next week benefit from a $50 gas voucher with the first COVID-19 jab.

Browne says this is not strange considering that other countries are offering their own incentives such as cannabis and lottery winnings in exchange for the jab.

So far about 32 thousand residents have been vaccinated.

Browne who is also finance minister says if 70 thousand residents are not vaccinated in coming months, there will be serious consequences for the country.