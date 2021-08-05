PM Harris Speaks on Hushpuppi matter

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains “a responsible member of the international community and is deeply committed to eradicating all forms of criminality.”

Prime Minister Harris was at the time addressing the matter involving Mr. Ramon Olorunwa Abbas of Nigeria – who was recently charged in the United States of America for his participation in an international fraudulent scheme – and his relationship with St. Kitts and Nevis during today’s (Thursday, August 05) Sitting of the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Harris said, “Mr. Abbas applied in the prescribed manner for a grant of St. Kitts and Nevis Certificate of Citizenship in 2019. Based on information which he presented, he was so entitled, having been married on October 29, 2018 to a national of St. Kitts and Nevis to wit Shawana Chapman. The application on the face of it, met all the requirements and was processed in accordance with Section 92(1)(a) of the St. Christopher and Nevis Constitution Order 1983.”

The honourable prime minister stated categorically that Mr. Abbas’ citizenship was not an application processed through the country’s internationally-acclaimed Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) but rather one that was an application processed on the basis of marriage to a national of St. Kitts and Nevis and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federation.

Upon learning of certain serious allegations recently made against Mr. Abbas, including that he had obtained his citizenship through fraudulent means, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis took decisive steps to protect the reputation and integrity of the country.

“Specifically, the Commissioner of Police Mr. Hilroy Brandy has initiated an investigation into this matter with the full support of all relevant international law enforcement bodies. The passport of Mr. Abbas has been deactivated and the matter of the revocation of Mr. Abbas’ citizenship has been put before our Attorney General for advice and guidance on the same,” Dr. Harris said.

The prime minister continued, “My Government is well known and respected as a responsible member of the international community, and it is deeply committed to eradicating all forms of criminality. We continue, for example, to be a strong partner in international efforts to combat fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing, human trafficking and all other forms of criminal behavior.