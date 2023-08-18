PM DR. DREW RECEIVES COMPREHENSIVE UPDATE ON PLANS TO REHABILITATE THE ST. PETER’S MAIN ROAD AND F.T. WILLIAMS HIGHWAY

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew received a detailed briefing on the progress to date and the extent of the work expected to take place as part of the Rehabilitation of the St. Peter’s Main Road and F. T. Williams Highway East Project. This was done when the prime minister conducted a walkthrough in the St. Peter’s community today, Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was joined by the Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard; Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Glenroy Blanchette and the Director of Public Works, Mr. George Gilbert.

The road rehabilitation project entails resurfacing the road beginning at the roundabout by the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport along the F.T. Williams Highway, passing the Shadwell roundabout to New Road and ending at Ogees.

Director Gilbert said the project will also include the installation of sidewalks and road safety studs, commonly referred to as cat’s eyes, thus bringing the road up to international standards.

“We will be removing the base surface [of the road] and we will be putting down a new base surface. In addition to that, we will be making the road to international standards where we will be putting sidewalks in where we can get sidewalks,” Mr. Gilbert said.

Meanwhile, Minister Maynard said this project is one that is long overdue as the St. Peter’s area, one of the fasting growing communities in St. Kitts and Nevis, was noticeably left out of the previous government’s road rehabilitation project.

He added, “We’re very anxious to get the road started. As you know, the St. Peter’s main road has not been addressed for many, many years. It was not a part of the island main road project that was done some years ago, although this is a significant thoroughfare for St. Kitts and Nevis, and in particular for the people of St. Peter’s which is one of the fasting growing districts for housing development in the Federation. And so, we want to correct that by updating and upgrading the St. Peter’s main road as part of our government’s commitment to building a truly Sustainable Island State.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who is the Parliamentary Representative for the St. Peter’s area, expressed his delight in the progress being made to bring this project to fruition for the benefit of all the people of St. Peter’s.

Dr. Drew said, “This is an extensive piece of work. I know that the people of St. Peter’s are waiting for the road. I, myself, told them that we will move on the road as quickly as possible once elected and we have done that. But of course, you have to do the groundwork, the foundational work, before you can actually start the work, and with the extensive work I must say that they have indeed worked expeditiously for those who know what the details are of putting a project like this together.”

“I want to say to the people of St. Peter’s and the environs that we are committed, and we are actually putting action where our words were in terms of getting this road for the people in this area. You deserve the road. This means less stress on your vehicles; this means that you can travel to and fro much easier; this is going to increase and improve the aesthetics but most important is the road safety when we talk about the sidewalks where the children who have to walk to school and the people who walk to church, you would have a sidewalk that takes you out of the road and out of harm’s way, and that too is a critical part as to why we need a road like this,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is currently evaluating bids from several companies that submitted tenders for the Rehabilitation of the St. Peter’s Main Road and F. T. Williams Highway East Project.

This extensive exercise is expected to be completed soon after which the successful contractor for this project will be announced.