Opposition Leader Denzil Douglas condemns public threats on life of Resident High Court Judge in St Kitts and Nevis

Leader of the Opposition in St Kitts and Nevis, the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas has condemned what he termed “the bullying and disrespect” to a Resident High Court Judge in St Kitts.

“It is with shock and dismay that I have observed in recent days the public threats against the life of Honourable Justice Eddy Ventose by certain individuals on social media. Over the last few days, even after appeals to cease such offensive and irresponsible behaviour by the St Kitts and Nevis Bar Association, the life threats have continued and have become even more vulgar and explicit,” said Dr Douglas in a statement issued from his office on Saturday.

“In my capacity as the Leader of the Opposition of St Kitts and Nevis, I strongly condemn such bullying and disrespect of a distinguished member of our judiciary. It is indeed an act of pure cowardice when persons in our society hide behind pseudonyms and fake profiles to injure the reputation and make threats to the life and security of others. Such attacks should never be tolerated,” said Dr Douglas.

He said such actions “are further evidence of the new and unprecedented low to which the political discourse of our society has sunk.”

“I have spoken out on numerous occasions in the past about the prevalence of cyberbullying that has been targeted against myself, the former Police Commissioner and many others who have spoken out fearlessly in defence of Democracy and the Rule of Law and who are considered offensive to the current Harris-led Administration,” said Dr Douglas, the Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP).

Dr Douglas called on the Attorney General, Sen the Hon Vincent Byron and Minister of National of Security, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris “to denounce such acts and to investigate the identities behind these fake profiles as a matter of grave urgency.”