NRP Representative Patrice Nisbett Tells Nevisians to Remember Legacy Of Work And Opportunity Left By NRP

Speaking on Freedom Fm’s Issues programme on Tuesday, the Nevis Reformation Party representative Patrice Nisbett reminded Nevisians to remember the working history of the NRP in championing the rights and freedoms of workers on Nevis. Nisbett said the NRP was instrumental in modernizing pay day opportunities and a better standard of living which was guaranteed for all Nevisians by the NRP.

The federally elected representative for Nevis 11, reminded Nevisians in particular, of the sterling efforts and contributions of Hensley Daniel and Joseph Parry in advancing Nevis in many ways including education, tourism and business. He said it was the NRP that brought the Four Seasons to Nevis facilitating jobs and expansion of the Nevis economy.