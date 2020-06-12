LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
NRP Contemplates Court Action to Contest Election Results

June 12, 2020 in National
Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), Mr. Robelto Hector has announced the intention of the NRP to challenge the results of the recently concluded general election on June 5th.

According to him, untoward actions prevailed at polling stations noting that their Nevis 10 candidate Bjorn Hanley was denied certain privileges prescribed by law. He was speaking on Issues on Tuesday.

Responding to comments of a change in leadership, Hector said that they will be taken in good spirit to learn from supporters and listeners, to “make the structure better.”

This latest announcement comes after the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and outgoing minister Ian Liburd indicated that legal action would be taken on Monday and Friday, respectively.

