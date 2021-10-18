NRP Commemorates 51st-anniversary with Worship at Combermere Methodist Church

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, October 18, 2021 (Nevis Reformation Party) — The 51st-anniversary of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) was commemorated with a church service on Sunday, October 17, 2021, exactly 51 years on.

In attendance at the service were Leader Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge accompanied by NRP candidates, executive members, friends and supporters as they worshipped at the Combermere Methodist Church in St. James’ Parish, Nevis.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge while addressing the congregation said “I feel that at this time, as we start our 51st year of serving the people, once we continue to have faith in God and recognize that our purpose is to serve, I feel very strongly and confidently that we will accomplish what we set out to do.”.

Rev. Steadroy Pemberton, while delivering the word, took the opportunity to congratulate the Nevis Reformation Party on celebrating 51 years.

The NRP participated in the worship with the reading of the Old Testament by the Deputy Leader and Member of Parliament for Nevis 5 (St. Thomas’ Parish) Hon. Cleone Stapleton-simmonds. Mr. Rohan Isles, candidate for Nevis 3 (St. George’s Parish), read the Epistle taken from Hebrews 5:1-10 and Mr. Llewelyn Parris with the responsive reading taken from Psalm 104: 1-9 and 24 and 35.

The Nevis Reformation Party was formed after the August 01, 1970 Christina Disaster when a group of men and women from across the island of Nevis came together and dedicated their lives to serve and improve the lives of the people of Nevis.