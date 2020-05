Your browser don't support audio player

Educating the nation will continue online for the foreseeable future, according to education minister, Hon. Shawn Richards due to the CoVID-19 pandemic.

As such, local end of year examinations on all levels will not be administered to students this year. He updated the country on the ministry’s decisions in an address on Sunday (May 24) evening.

Persons registered to sit regional exams, to be done in July, will be able to do so under special provisions.