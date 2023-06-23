Nineteen (19) citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis were recognized for their sterling contribution to nation-building during the Investiture Ceremony held today (June 20, 2023) at Government House

The Companion of the Star of Merit, awarded for long and meritorious service, or for loyal and devoted service to the nation, was presented to Eileen Grey for her contribution to Education, Culture and Sports; Dennis Richards for Education, Arts and Culture; Lorraine Browne, Wayland Vaughan, Violet Jones-Mawnlawde and Dr. Lincoln Carty for their contribution to Education; Sylvester Charles for Education, Music, Sports and Volunteerism; Maxwell Bass Senior for Music and Security Services; Nathan Esdaille and Elsie ‘Teacher Elsie’ Mills for their contribution to Education and Religion. Shirley Kelly was awarded for her contribution to Nursing Education; Lorna Ava Henry for Culture and the Arts; Pastor Lincoln Connor for Nation-Building and Youth Development, and Clement ‘Juni’ Liburd for Broadcasting. The late Lloyd Lazar and Kenrick Georges were awarded posthumously for their contributions to Education and Sports and Arts and Music respectively.

Meanwhile, the Medal of Honour, given to nationals for their outstanding and meritorious service to the nation, was awarded to Mable Morton for Community Service and Entrepreneurship; Clyde Richardson for Music and the Arts, and James ‘Mickey’ Frederick was awarded for Performing Arts and Culture.