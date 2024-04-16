Newtown Homicide Under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on April 15th, 2024, at the Newtown Fisheries Complex on St. Kitts. The incident occurred between 5:30PM and 6PM and claimed the life of one and left another injured.

Responding to the scene, Police officers observed thirty-one (31)-year-old Shaquille Chumney of East Street, Newtown, sitting near the gazebo with multiple gunshot wounds about the body. He was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary inquiries suggest that Mr Chumney had been accosted and fatally wounded by a single armed assailant who fired several times in his direction. During the attack, Neal Nicholls of Gillard Meadows, age fifty-nine (59), sustained a single gunshot wound to one of his ankles. He was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by a private vehicle where he was treated and later discharged.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The general public will be kept appropriately abreast of the incident’s investigation as it progresses. Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal matter, you are strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station or the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707. The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.