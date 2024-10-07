Newcastle Homicide Under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred on October 6th, 2024, in the Nisbett Settlement area of Newcastle, Nevis. The criminal act was committed between 10:30PM and 11PM.

Responding to the scene, officers observed Dinzey Llewellyn Ryan of the aforementioned area laying motionless on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds about the body. Initial inquiries suggest that Mr Ryan was shot multiple times by an armed assailant shortly after exiting his vehicle near his home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments as it progresses. Should anyone have information vital to the resolution of this or any other criminal matter, you are strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.

The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.