New St. Lucia PM To Appoint Cabinet Ministers

After a successful election that led to the landslide victory of the Labour Party in St. Lucia, the new officials including the island’s elected Prime Minister will be sworn in Thursday, and a new cabinet will also be announced.

The ceremony will be held in the House of Parliament on Laborie Street to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and to re-direct finances to assist parents with back-to-school expenses, The Voice St. Lucia News reported.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre was sworn in two days after his SLP won 13 of the 17 seats contested in the Elections. The outgoing United Workers Part won two seats and the other two went to Independent Candidates.

Among Pierre’s platforms are to immediately reinstate the government subvention to the St. Lucia Trust, to examine the possibility of making Kweyol an official language of St. Lucia, and to lend full support to CARICOM’s Reparation Commission in a bid to achieve justice from the region’s former European colonial powers.

Pierre will assume responsibility of the ministerial positions of finance, economic development, and youth economy.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has also congratulated the newly-elected Prime Minister.

“The overwhelming victory of the St. Lucia Labour Party indicates that the people of the country have every confidence in your leadership to guide them on a path that would ensure their progress,” said CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque in a statement. “I welcome you as you take your place within the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.”

Consultations Commence

In his official Faceboook page, St. Lucia PM Pierre has announced that his consultations with a number of stakeholders will resume after the swearing in ceremony. His first order of business is to build “the foundation for negotiations which is needed to mobilise resources that would benefit the people.”

PM Pierre on Wednesday has begun the consultations with an introductory call from Ms. Donna Harris, the alternate executive director of the World Bank. This was followed by a delegation from Sandals Resorts International, headed by its chairman Mr. Adam Stewart. The Prime Minister also met with St. Lucia’s former Prime Minister, Hon. Stephenson King, who now represents the constituency of Castries North.