New Road Homicide Under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a fatal incident that occurred in New Road, St. Kitts, on April 5th, 2025, between 2AM and 3AM, and resulted in the death of Isalin Pitt, age sixty (60) years.

Responding to a report received, officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) visited the scene and observed Ms Pitt unresponsive in a bedroom with multiple wounds about the body. She was examined and subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. A male suspect is currently in custody assisting with the investigation. Should anyone have any information vital to this or any other criminal matter, you are encouraged to contact the nearest Police station.

The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to all who have been impacted by this tragic incident.