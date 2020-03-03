NEMA to engage public in CoVID19 prevention

While there are no confirmed cases of the novel Corona Virus, CoVID19, preventative strategies are being amplified by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to educate the general public.

In a brief statement outlining some of the preparatory initiatives between the emergency agency and the Ministry of Heath at a press conference on Monday, Abdias Samuel, Coordinator of NEMA said that the awareness drive will include the nations youth.

Samuel said that all aspects of the nation’s economy is being taken into consideration as the impact would be widespread, and greatest on the workforce.

He further implored event promoters to contact NEMA and/or the Ministry of Health to be aware of protocols that may take effect prior to their hosting of an event, to minimize the potential spread.

The CoVID19 has been confirmed in more than 30 countries globally, with almost 3100 deaths, and 45,000 recoveries. The viability of the virus is unknown, although it’s closest genetic resemblance, SARS and MERS can survive for 9 days on physical surfaces.

Regular hand washing, or the use of alcohol based products 60% or more is advised. Persons should also avoid touching their mouth, eyes, and nose, “dapsing” or kisses for greetings.