NBA: Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA on Thursday night.

Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which have won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free throws, forcing the Celtics to foul.

Jayson Tatum, who was voted an All-Star game starter for the third consecutive season prior to tip-off, finished with 35 points and 14 rebounds. Brown added 22 points and nine rebounds for Boston, which have lost three straight for just the second time this season.

MAVERICKS 99, SUNS 95

PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Dallas Mavericks beat Phoenix suns despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game.

Dinwiddie’s hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn’t return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also made 11 free throws.

The Mavs led the entire second half but Suns guard Chris Paul made a layup with 19.7 seconds left to cut the deficit to 96-95. The Mavs were able to close it out by making their free throws in the final seconds.

Cam Johnson and Chris Paul led the Suns with 22 points apiece. Deandre Ayton scored 19 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, but made just 6 of 20 shots. Paul added 10 assists.

PISTONS 130, NETS 122

NEW YORK (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points and Detroit Pistons won in Brooklyn for the first time in nearly five years.

Alec Burks added 20 for the Pistons, who snapped a four-game losing streak and were playing for the first time since giving up 150 points in a loss to Milwaukee on Monday.

They took advantage of a short-handed Nets team playing the second night of a back-to-back to win at Barclays Center for the first time since April 1, 2018, ending a six-game skid. They had lost seven in a row overall to the Nets.

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points for the Nets, tying his career high and the Nets NBA record with five straight games of 30 or more. Nic Claxton added a career-best 27 and Edmond Sumner had 24.

CLIPPERS 138, SPURS 100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 35 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a rout of reeling San Antonio Spurs.

It was the fifth time this season George has had at least 35 points. He is averaging 22.4 points after he missed five games earlier this month due to right hamstring soreness.

George was 14 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc as the Clippers posted their largest winning margin since 2021. It was only the 11th time they have won a game by at least 38 points.

Keldon Johnson scored 19 points for San Antonio, while Isaiah Roby scored 14 and Keita Bates-Diop 13. The Spurs have dropped nine of their last 10 and 12 of their 14.

CAVALIERS 113, ROCKETS 95

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as Cleveland Cavaliers routed short-handed Houston Rockets despite missing Donovan Mitchell.

Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs.

Mitchell sat out for the fourth time in five games with a groin strain. He returned Tuesday night after missing three games, but aggravated it near the end of that game to keep him out Thursday. Mitchell, who ranks ninth in the NBA by averaging 28.3 points a game, was voted a starter in next month’s NBA All-Star Game.

Tari Eason had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Houston. The Rockets were without Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr. as they lost their second straight since snapping a 13-game skid Monday night.

HORNETS 111, BULLS 96

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Mason Plumlee added 21 points and 12 rebounds and Charlotte Hornets defeated Chicago Bulls.

Gordon Hayward added 17 points, and LaMelo Ball returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle and wrist injury and chipped in with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to overcome a horrible 2-for-15 shooting performance from the field.

DeMar DeRozan had 28 points for the Bulls, while Zach LaVine finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, but was quiet in the second half. Patrick Williams had 15 points, but Chicago’s three-game win streak came to an end