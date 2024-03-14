NBA: Jalen Duren has 24 points as Pistons beat Raptors 113-104

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren had a career-high 23 rebounds along with 24 points and five assists as the Detroit Pistons won three of four games for the first time in nearly two years, beating the Toronto Raptors 113-104 on Wednesday.

Detroit, which trailed by 16 points in the second quarter, hadn’t won three of four since late in the 2021-22 season — a stretch of 145 games.

Duren posted his second game this season with at least 20 points, 20 boards and five assists. Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis are the only other players with two this season.

Cade Cunningham added 19 points for Detroit, which had six players score in double figures. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the league, one game ahead of Washington.

MAGIC 114, NETS 106

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 21 points and nine assists to lead the Orlando Magic to a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Six other Orlando players scored in double figures including Wendell Carter Jr., who had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Jalen Suggs, who scored 11 of his 14 points in the first quarter to help the Magic take a 17-point lead that kept them ahead the rest of the game.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Mikal Bridges scored all 17 of his points in the second half for Brooklyn, and Dennis Schroeder and Cam Johnson added 13 points each.

Suggs hit three 3-pointers and Orlando shot 67% in the first quarter to grab a 33-16 lead.

Thomas and Dennis Smith led a 16-5 run to close out the first half with Brooklyn behind just 61-54.

CAVALIERS 116, PELICANS 95

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 14 points in his return from a seven-game absence and the Cleveland Cavaliers combined for 20 3-pointers in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mitchell, who made four 3s, was one of four Cavs with at least that many, along with Darius Garland (six) and Sam Merrill (five) and Georges Niang (four). Cleveland finished 20 of 45 from deep, while the Pelicans made just 4 of 22 from long range in losing for the first time in five games.

Garland finished with 27 points and 11 assists for his second straight double-double. Center Jarrett Allen had 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Niang scored 16 and Merrill 15.

Zion Williamson had 33 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans. Brandon Ingram scored 20 and Trey Murphy III 11. New Orleans outscored Cleveland 56-52 in the paint and 21-2 from the foul line — statistical advantages which were more than wiped out by the dramatic disparity in 3-point shooting.

DENVER 100, MIAMI 88

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, Aaron Gordon added 16 and the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets took sole possession of first place in the Western Conference standings with a win over the sliding Miami Heat in a finals rematch..

Jamal Murray scored 14 points and Nikola Jokic finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets (46-20), who moved a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City (45-20) and a full game up on Minnesota (45-21) in the West race.

Denver are an NBA-best 10-1 since the All-Star break.

Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Miami. Jimmy Butler scored 15, Terry Rozier had 14 and Duncan Robinson added 11 for the Heat (35-30), who are now 2 1/2 games behind Orlando — a winner over Brooklyn on Wednesday — in the Southeast Division race.

HORNETS 110, GRIZZLIES 98

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 27 points, rookie Vasa Micic added a career-best 25 and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies.

Micic shot 9 of 10, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and had eight assists. Grant Williams added 18 points for the Hornets. Tre Mann, who missed the previous three games with a groin strain, finished with 10 points, as did Brandon Miller.

GG Jackson led the Grizzlies with 26 points, while Luke Kennard scored 17. Trey Jemison had 14 points and John Konchar finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have lost three of four.

Early in the fourth quarter, Hornets coach Steve Clifford reminded officials that Charlotte had not shot a free throw through three quarters, The Hornets finally got to the line with 10:13 left in the game. Mann, trying to convert a three-point play, missed the free throw.

DALLAS 109, GOLDEN STATE 99

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 points while his triple-double streak ended at seven games, and the Dallas Mavericks slogged to a victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic, the league’s scoring leader, left the game in the fourth quarter with left hamstring soreness.

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry for a third consecutive game, and it showed with sub-40% shooting almost the entire game in a fifth loss in six games this season without their star guard.

PORTLAND 106, ATLANTA 102

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers held off the Atlanta Hawks for the victory.

DeAndre Ayton added a season-high 33 points and 19 rebounds for Portland, which had lost four of their last five games.

Dejounte Murray had 40 points, one shy of his season high, for the Hawks in the first of an 11-day, five-game road trip, the team’s longest of the season.

The Blazers trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half but closed the gap in the third quarter and led 82-75 going into the final period.

SACRAMENTO 120, LOS ANGELES 107

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

The Kings have won seven of their last eight games against the Lakers, including a four-game sweep this season. Harrison Barnes made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, De’Aaron Fox added 21 and Keegan Murray had 19 as all five starters for the Kings scored in double figures.

Sabonis’ triple-double was his league-leading 23rd, with his last one coming in the Kings’ victory at the Lakers last week.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 28 points. Anthony Davis added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and LeBron James had 18 points and 13 boards.