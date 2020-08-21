National Expresses Disappointment with Cabinet Decision to Berth Two Cruise Ships at Port Zante

The debate on whether to berth or not to berth two cruise ships namely Rhapsody of the Seas and Vision of the Seas, continued on Freedom Fm Issues on Wednesday.

The ships which are managed by Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines were granted permission to dock at Port Zante by the Government of St Kitts-Nevis, and announced via a press conference on Monday by Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant.

Mr Grant told nationals that permission was granted by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Harris, and called for 140 crew members to undergo corona virus tests and protocols before allowing them to mingle with the SKN population.

On Wednesday, a national of the federation called in and indicated that she was not in agreement with the Cabinet’s decision.

The national further pointed out that the tourism minister had pointed out the economic benefits to be derived from the visit and that the move to allow the boats to dock was based on compassion and good relations with the cruise lines. However, the caller felt the government should put the health of nationals first and wondered why SKN was allowing the boats to dock when other nations who were better equipped refused them.