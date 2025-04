Montserrat’s first female Speaker of the House, Teresina Bodkin, has passed away.

Discover Montserrat reported she died over the weekend at Glendon Hospital.

Bodkin, a former teacher, statistician and creative, served as speaker under the 2009 to 2014 Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) Government.

She was reappointed to role serving from December 2019 to December 2020 when MCAP returned to power.