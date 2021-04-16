Ministry of Tourism Notice

The Ministry of Tourism Nevis, in its continued efforts to enhance the tourism product on Nevis, will be hosting a Night Market at the Artisan Village Pinneys Nevis on Saturday 24th April, 2021 from 6 pm as part of its month of activities during the month of April.

We are inviting artisan vendors to register with the Ministry of Tourism Nevis to take part in this event. Registration deadline is on April 19th, 2021 and registration is free. Activities include, Modeling, Domino Competition, Side Show and Music by Mad Links. Come on out and support the local Artisan in Nevis.

For further information please contact the Ministry of Tourism at 469-5521 Ext. 6448, 6449 or 6442.