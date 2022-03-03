MINISTRY OF EDUCATION JOB VACANCY

LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
March 03, 2022 in Community Pulse
Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, March 01, 2022: The Ministry of Education encouragesqualified individuals to apply for the post of STANDARDS AND PROMOTIONS OFFICERwithin the TVET Secretariat.Mail in applications should be addressed to The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education,P.O. Box 333, Cayon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts. Email applications should be sent to william.hodge@moeskn.org and copied todyan.decosta@moeskn.org and personnelofficer@moe.edu.kn DEADLINE: Friday, 1st April, 2022For further information on application requirements please visit the Ministry of Educationwebsite https://www.education.gov.kn/