Michael, son of Nel Duncan is Missing

Michael, son of Facebook personality ‘Nel Duncan’ is missing. Nel in her Facebook post on 12th November 2024, wrote “My son was admitted on medical ward today sometime after one o clock he’s disoriented and under meds to help him rest….about 30 minutes ago I got a call from a nurse on medical ward stating that my son is missing…they don’t no if he went thru the window if he went thru the door but he’s nowhere to be found….like I said he’s disoriented and I’m not sure if he knows his way home….he’s wearing a white T, short distressed jeans and and black and white pair of crocs if y’all happen to be driving and see him call the police are call me please…660-8383….I’m extremely worried.

Freedom Fm is pleading to the public to join with the concerned mother ‘Nel Duncan’ in search of her missing son that he may safely return.