Marcella makes history as the 1st female GG in St Kitts Nevis! His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton has appointed Ms. Marcella Liburd, JP to perform the duties as Governor-General’s Deputy with effect from today, Thursday, 15th September, 2022…

This appointment is made for a period of absence from Office of the Governor-General for a short duration. Her Excellency Marcella Althea Liburd Esq, JP was administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office at 11:30am today, Thursday, September 15, 2022, by Her Ladyship the Honourable Justice Yvette Wallace at Government House.