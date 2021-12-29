Man murdered in St Croix

A21-year-old man was shot dead yesterday afternoon near the D Hamilton Jackson Terrace Housing Community in St Croix, US Virgin Islands.

The man has been identified as Jose M Rivera.

The Virgin Islands Police Department reported that Rivera and another man were shot at the housing community and they were transferred to the Juan Francisco Luis Hospital and Medical Centre where he died.

Rivera is the 29th person to be murdered on St Croix and the territory’s 45th murder victim.

A person interest of has been held in connection with the murder.

Police Commissioner Nominee Ray Martinez condemned this latest homicide and appealed to the community to provide information that will lead to the apprehension of who is responsible. “We are reaching out to the public again. We appreciate the assistance they have provided in the past and we are looking forward to them coming forward to provide us with information regarding Tuesday’s incident in Red Brick,” Martinez said.

He added: “During the holiday season, where we should be celebrating, we are faced with another unfortunate violent crime incident that shows that there are individuals in our community who prefer to settle differences through violence. This is not going to be tolerated, and we’re going to continue to investigate this incident as well as all of the violent crime matters with utmost diligence and fervour.”