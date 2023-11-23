Lower Monkey Hill Shooting Under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lower Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, on November 22nd, 2023. The incident claimed the lives of two (2) males and left one (1) other male injured.

Responding to the scene, law enforcement officers observed two (2) males laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about their bodies. The males were shortly identified as twenty-nine (29)-year-old Lequani T. James and twenty-four (24)-year-old Kevin Collins, both of Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s. Both succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Kejaun Connanier of Carty Alley, Newtown, aged twenty-one (21), also sustained gunshot injuries to both legs. He was subsequently transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by ambulance where he was treated and is currently warded.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and took into custody some items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments. The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been adversely affected by this incident. The Force also continues to urge members of the public with information about any criminal activity to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.