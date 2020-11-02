The world best Race Car Formula driver and some say the GOAT is a Black man named Lewis Hamilton from the UK but whose paternal grandparents emigrated to the UK from Grenada.

Lewis Hamilton took the F1 world by storm when he burst onto the scene in 2007. He became the youngest ever world champion in the following season, and what he has achieved in recent years has cemented his place among the pantheon of the true greats.

Since the introduction of the turbo hybrid engine regulations in 2014, Hamilton and Mercedes have been all but unbeatable.

Five more titles later, and with a total of 84 wins, Hamilton is rapidly closing in on Schumacher to become the most successful F1 driver ever.

On and off the track, the reigning world champion is a global celebrity, turning his hand to music and fashion as well as accepting the mantle as a role model to a generation of young people.