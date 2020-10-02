Legend Walsh appointed Windies Women head coach

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) — Legendary fast bowler Courtney Walsh has been appointed head coach of West Indies Women, just 24 hours after they suffered a chastening 5-0 whitewash at the hands of England.

The 57-year-old, a former Bangladesh bowling coach, served as assistant coach for West Indies Women during their Twenty20 World Cup campaign in Australia earlier this year, but did not feature as part of the management staff on the recent England tour.

Walsh said he expected a smooth transition especially since he had worked with the Caribbean side in the recent past.

“This is indeed an honour to be named as the new head coach. It’s an exciting challenge and I’ve always wanted to give back in any way I can and help with the development of the game in the West Indies,” Walsh said yesterday.

“The experience I have, my knowledge of the game, and my overall organisational skills will be key aspects as we try to develop a winning team culture.

“I worked with the team at the Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia and in the series against India in the Caribbean last year, so I have a very good understanding of what is required.

“The ability and the talent are there, we have some fantastic players in the West Indies, and it will be my duty and focus to help the women to develop their talents and achieve the goals we are going to be setting together.