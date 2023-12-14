Leaders of Guyana and Venezuela arrive in St Vincent for talks

President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have arrived at the Argyle International Airport in St Vincent and the Grenadines for their high-level dialogue.

The talks were brokered by St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who is head of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in an effort to settle tensions between both countries.

This follows the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) recent provisional measures in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of October 3, 1899 (Guyana vs Venezuela).

There was a media frenzy as both key leaders arrived at different times and were each warmly greeted by Prime Minister Gonsalves.

Other regional leaders are also in SVG for the extremely important meeting including Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Dominica and CARICOM Chairman, Roosevelt Skerrit along with other Caribbean Heads.

Officials from the United Nations are also expected to be present.

It is unclear how long the talks will last between the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela.

Dr Ali is currently meeting with CARICOM leaders ahead of the meeting with President Maduro.

A media conference is expected to be held at the end of the conversation today.